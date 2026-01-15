Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters. Ep 279: How you can avail of a UK pension – plus Local Enterprise Supports

On Business Matters this week, I’ll be finding out about how people living in Ireland can avail of a UK pension – even if they only worked for a year in the North or in Britain – and also hearing about the supports and grants available through the Local Enterprise Office.

Many people in Donegal may be unaware that not only are they eligible for a UK pension, but they could actually pay in additional contributions which will then be topped up by the British taxpayer who will be adding to their pension pot when they retire.

John Ring of Xtrapension joined me for an update, and it is certainly a topic that will be of interest to a considerable number of people in the north-west, and indeed people who may have worked in the UK but who subsequently emigrated.

In the second half of the programme, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, gives  an outline of some of the wide range or supports – including mentoring and grants – as well as courses that are available through Local Enterprise Office, Donegal.

