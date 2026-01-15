Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show 15/01/2026

On today’s show, Greg dives into the stories hitting the headlines across Donegal and beyond. From critical infrastructure failures to heated debates on road safety, here is what’s inside:

  • Ambulance Delays: Majella shares a harrowing personal account of the delays she faced when her daughter became seriously ill.

  • School Bus Safety: Listener Tanya calls out the ‘dangerous’ practice of school buses stopping in the middle of the road—but later, bus driver Margaret joins us to defend the drivers and explain the challenges they face on our roads.

  • Water Crisis: Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn slams Donegal’s “poor” water infrastructure and criticizes Uisce Éireann for a total lack of communication .

  • AI & Privacy: We chat with AI expert Dr. Eoin Furey about X (formerly Twitter) limiting Grok’s ability to create intimate images and what this means for digital safety.

  • Immigration Perceptions: We break down a new ESRI study revealing the gap between public perception and the actual numbers of immigrants in Ireland.

  • Pension Cuts: A concerned caller warns of a “hidden” issue where her father’s pension was cut during a hospital stay—a warning for other families to watch out for.

  • Business Matters: Chris Ashmore joins us to preview this week’s ‘Business Matters’ podcast.

Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show 15/01/2026

15 January 2026
enoch burke
News, Audio

Enoch Burke back outside Wilson’s Hospital School

15 January 2026
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Update – Galdonagh Road reopened following earlier crash

15 January 2026
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to seek government funding to carry out an accessibility audit in Letterkenny

15 January 2026
Advertisement

