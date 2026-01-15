Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show 15/01/2026

On today’s show, Greg dives into the stories hitting the headlines across Donegal and beyond. From critical infrastructure failures to heated debates on road safety, here is what’s inside:

Ambulance Delays: Majella shares a harrowing personal account of the delays she faced when her daughter became seriously ill.

School Bus Safety: Listener Tanya calls out the ‘dangerous’ practice of school buses stopping in the middle of the road—but later, bus driver Margaret joins us to defend the drivers and explain the challenges they face on our roads.

Water Crisis: Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn slams Donegal’s “poor” water infrastructure and criticizes Uisce Éireann for a total lack of communication .

AI & Privacy: We chat with AI expert Dr. Eoin Furey about X (formerly Twitter) limiting Grok’s ability to create intimate images and what this means for digital safety.

Immigration Perceptions: We break down a new ESRI study revealing the gap between public perception and the actual numbers of immigrants in Ireland.

Pension Cuts: A concerned caller warns of a “hidden” issue where her father’s pension was cut during a hospital stay—a warning for other families to watch out for.