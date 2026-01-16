Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

Heroism, Health Crisis, and The Friday Panel
In This Episode:
-
Front Page News: We kick off the show with a comprehensive look at the morning’s newspapers, breaking down the stories that matter most.
-
Heroism in Bundoran: We speak with Alan, the brave local who rescued a mother and child from the sea in Bundoran. We also hear from the RNLI on the current dangers of the coastline and the vital importance of water safety.
-
Clean Air in Classrooms: Dr. Ciara Steele joins us to discuss the impact of air quality on our children’s health and the ongoing campaign for better ventilation in Irish schools.
-
The LUH Crisis: A deep dive into the healthcare challenges in Donegal. Dermot Monaghan, Integrated Healthcare Area Manager, addresses the critical overcrowding at Letterkenny University Hospital, the distressing cancellation of breast cancer surgeries, and the status of the proposed new Surgical Hub.
The Friday Panel
Our panel wraps up the week by tackling the big talking points:
-
The deepening crisis in the Donegal health service.
-
Concerns surrounding the Mercosur Trade Deal.
-
The latest guidance for transgender students in schools.
