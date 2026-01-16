Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

Front Page News: We kick off the show with a comprehensive look at the morning’s newspapers, breaking down the stories that matter most.

Heroism in Bundoran: We speak with Alan, the brave local who rescued a mother and child from the sea in Bundoran. We also hear from the RNLI on the current dangers of the coastline and the vital importance of water safety.

Clean Air in Classrooms: Dr. Ciara Steele joins us to discuss the impact of air quality on our children’s health and the ongoing campaign for better ventilation in Irish schools.