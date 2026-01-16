Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

Heroism, Health Crisis, and The Friday Panel

In This Episode:

  • Front Page News: We kick off the show with a comprehensive look at the morning’s newspapers, breaking down the stories that matter most.

  • Heroism in Bundoran: We speak with Alan, the brave local who rescued a mother and child from the sea in Bundoran. We also hear from the RNLI on the current dangers of the coastline and the vital importance of water safety.

  • Clean Air in Classrooms: Dr. Ciara Steele joins us to discuss the impact of air quality on our children’s health and the ongoing campaign for better ventilation in Irish schools.

  • The LUH Crisis: A deep dive into the healthcare challenges in Donegal. Dermot Monaghan, Integrated Healthcare Area Manager, addresses the critical overcrowding at Letterkenny University Hospital, the distressing cancellation of breast cancer surgeries, and the status of the proposed new Surgical Hub.

The Friday Panel

Our panel wraps up the week by tackling the big talking points:

  • The deepening crisis in the Donegal health service.

  • Concerns surrounding the Mercosur Trade Deal.

  • The latest guidance for transgender students in schools.

Top Stories

Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn calls on Transport Minister to visit Letterkenny

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

16 January 2026
bundoranBeachRescue118helicopter_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

RNLI Bundoran urge vigilance after beach incident

16 January 2026
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

