The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

Episode 1: 40 Years of Clarity – Jim McLaughlin’s Journey

 

In this episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast from Highland Radio,  we step away from the daily headlines of the live show to dive deeper into the stories that shape us.

Today, Greg sits down with Jim McLaughlin, a man who describes himself as a “proud alcoholic”—not out of vanity, but out of a profound respect for the journey he has walked. Jim is marking a monumental milestone: 40 years of sobriety.

The road began at just 22 years old, when a life-altering intervention saw him effectively committed by his own mother. In this raw and honest conversation, Jim reflects on:

  • The Turning Point: What it felt like to hit rock bottom as a young man in the 1980s.

  • The Test of Time: How he maintained his sobriety through the ultimate “stress tests”—navigating the highs and lows of business, the complexities of relationships, and significant health challenges.

  • The Message: Hard-won advice and hope for anyone currently battling addiction or watching a loved one struggle.

This is more than a story about quitting drink; it’s a masterclass in resilience and the power of starting over.

About The Greg Hughes Podcast: An extension of The Greg Hughes Show on Highland Radio, this podcast series features long-form, unfiltered conversations with the people behind the stories.

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

Podcast:The Greg Hughes Show – Friday 16/01/26

16 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode One

16 January 2026
bundoranBeachRescue118helicopter_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

RNLI Bundoran urge vigilance after beach incident

16 January 2026
Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue agrees re-payment plan for overpayment error

16 January 2026
