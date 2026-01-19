The Greg Hughes Show Monday 19/01/2026

In today’s episode: We dive into the headlines shaping Donegal and beyond. From local environmental concerns and major town planning developments to high-profile sporting returns and international diplomatic updates, Greg Hughes brings you the stories that matter. Scroll down for audio

The Morning Papers: Greg runs through the front pages, analyzing the key stories breaking across the national and local press this morning.

Illegal Dumping : Cllr Gerry McMonagle joins the show to discuss the shocking levels of illegal dumping he personally observed over the weekend and calls for urgent community and council action.

A Vision for Donegal’s Towns: Cllr Paul Canning details the new draft Area Plans for six key hubs: An Clochán Liath (Dungloe), Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town, and Killybegs. This is a vital look at the proposed variation to the County Donegal Development Plan 2024-30.

The DL Debate Preview: GAA legend Brenden Devenney reflects on Donegal’s performance in the McKenna Cup and looks ahead to tonight’s episode of The DL Debate.

Advocating for Disability Employment: We hear powerful calls for Local Authorities to lead by example and do more to employ people with disabilities in the workforce.

James McClean’s Homecoming: Reaction to the massive news of James McClean rejoining Derry City. We discuss what his return means for the Candystripes and the League of Ireland.

International Affairs: Minister Neale Richmond joins us to discuss Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, as well as the newly announced funding package to support the people of Ukraine.