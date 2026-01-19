Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Monday 19/01/2026

 

In today’s episode: We dive into the headlines shaping Donegal and beyond. From local environmental concerns and major town planning developments to high-profile sporting returns and international diplomatic updates, Greg Hughes brings you the stories that matter. Scroll down for audio

Episode Highlights

  • The Morning Papers: Greg runs through the front pages, analyzing the key stories breaking across the national and local press this morning.

  • Illegal Dumping : Cllr Gerry McMonagle joins the show to discuss the shocking levels of illegal dumping he personally observed over the weekend and calls for urgent community and council action.

  • A Vision for Donegal’s Towns: Cllr Paul Canning details the new draft Area Plans for six key hubs: An Clochán Liath (Dungloe), Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town, and Killybegs. This is a vital look at the proposed variation to the County Donegal Development Plan 2024-30.

  • The DL Debate Preview: GAA legend Brenden Devenney reflects on Donegal’s performance in the McKenna Cup and looks ahead to tonight’s episode of The DL Debate.

  • Advocating for Disability Employment: We hear powerful calls for Local Authorities to lead by example and do more to employ people with disabilities in the workforce.

  • James McClean’s Homecoming: Reaction to the massive news of James McClean rejoining Derry City. We discuss what his return means for the Candystripes and the League of Ireland.

  • International Affairs: Minister Neale Richmond joins us to discuss Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, as well as the newly announced funding package to support the people of Ukraine.

  • Social History: We mark a major milestone in Irish society—30 years since the introduction of Divorce in Ireland.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

enoch burke
News, Top Stories

Enoch Burke back in prison

19 January 2026
Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cllr hits out at littering at Kirkstown Forest

19 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Youth remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court

19 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 19/01/2026

19 January 2026
