Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 20/01/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a wide-ranging mix of breaking local news, health disparities, and community-led activism.

  • The Morning Papers: Greg kicks off the show with a comprehensive dive into today’s national and local front pages, highlighting the stories trending across Donegal and beyond.

  • Vaping Crisis in schools: Following a recent critical incident at a Letterkenny school, we take an urgent look at the hidden dangers of vaping. We focus specifically on the rise of synthetic HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) and the health risks it poses to students.

  • The Breast Cancer ‘Postcode Lottery’: New data reveals a startling 14% variation in breast cancer survival rates across Ireland. We discuss the regional disparity that sees counties like Donegal lagging behind the national average and what must be done to ensure equal care for all.

  • Improving Buncrana’s Accessibility: Clonmany’s Mathew Friel joins the show to discuss his campaign to make Buncrana more inclusive for wheelchair users, sharing his vision for a town where everyone can navigate freely.

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty joins us for our regular slot, providing the latest crime appeals, safety advice, and community updates.

  • The ‘Carer Tax’ Warning: We explore why PAYE Carers could be facing unexpected tax bills from Revenue. We break down the recent changes in data sharing between the DSP and Revenue and what it means for your pocket.

Top Stories

breast cancer
News, Top Stories

Donegal below average on invasive breast cancer survival 2018-22

20 January 2026
DCB
News, Top Stories

DCB homeowners urge Housing Minister for updates on Appeals Panel delays

20 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 20/01/2026

20 January 2026
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest text scam

20 January 2026
