The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 20/01/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a wide-ranging mix of breaking local news, health disparities, and community-led activism.

The Morning Papers: Greg kicks off the show with a comprehensive dive into today’s national and local front pages, highlighting the stories trending across Donegal and beyond.

Vaping Crisis in schools: Following a recent critical incident at a Letterkenny school, we take an urgent look at the hidden dangers of vaping. We focus specifically on the rise of synthetic HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) and the health risks it poses to students.

The Breast Cancer ‘Postcode Lottery’: New data reveals a startling 14% variation in breast cancer survival rates across Ireland. We discuss the regional disparity that sees counties like Donegal lagging behind the national average and what must be done to ensure equal care for all.

Improving Buncrana’s Accessibility: Clonmany’s Mathew Friel joins the show to discuss his campaign to make Buncrana more inclusive for wheelchair users, sharing his vision for a town where everyone can navigate freely.

Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty joins us for our regular slot, providing the latest crime appeals, safety advice, and community updates.