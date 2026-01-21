Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 21/01/2026

We begin with The Paper Review, dissecting the morning’s headlines and then…

  • Healthcare Crisis: Cllr Declan Meehan joins us to discuss the “unacceptable” delays at Galway’s Rapid Access Prostate Clinic, where Donegal patients are facing life-altering waits for critical diagnostics.

  • A Growing Injustice: Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, highlights a worrying trend: the sharp rise in homelessness among older people and the “perfect storm” of high rents and a lack of social housing.

  • Business at Breaking Point: We preview an emergency meeting in Strabane where local business owners are gathering to voice their concerns over the 2026/27 rates pressures and the threat to the high street.

  • Rural Isolation: Caller Dani brings us a boots-on-the-ground perspective on how the chronic lack of rural taxis is effectively “locking people in,” stifling local social life and connectivity.

  • From the Courts: Eamon McDermott provides a somber report on a man’s conviction for preventing the lawful burial of his elderly father.

  • Mental Health & Resilience: In a powerful and candid conversation, Majella O’Donnell shares her experience of hospitalisation for depression in late 2024.

  • Charity Under Pressure: Rosa Glacken from St Vincent De Paul discusses the record-breaking demand for their services throughout 2025 and why more “working poor” families than ever are reaching out for help.

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

PSNI carry out more searches in Coleraine as probe continues into Wayne Reid murder

21 January 2026
Charles Dooher
News, Top Stories

Charles Dooher shares recovery story one year since attack

21 January 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

IRHA urges Donegal County Council to vote no confidence in RSA

21 January 2026
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal referred to European Court of Justice

21 January 2026
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

