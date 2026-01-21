The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 21/01/2026

We begin with The Paper Review, dissecting the morning’s headlines and then…

Healthcare Crisis: Cllr Declan Meehan joins us to discuss the “unacceptable” delays at Galway’s Rapid Access Prostate Clinic, where Donegal patients are facing life-altering waits for critical diagnostics.

A Growing Injustice: Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, highlights a worrying trend: the sharp rise in homelessness among older people and the “perfect storm” of high rents and a lack of social housing.

Business at Breaking Point: We preview an emergency meeting in Strabane where local business owners are gathering to voice their concerns over the 2026/27 rates pressures and the threat to the high street.

Rural Isolation: Caller Dani brings us a boots-on-the-ground perspective on how the chronic lack of rural taxis is effectively “locking people in,” stifling local social life and connectivity.

From the Courts: Eamon McDermott provides a somber report on a man’s conviction for preventing the lawful burial of his elderly father.

Mental Health & Resilience: In a powerful and candid conversation, Majella O’Donnell shares her experience of hospitalisation for depression in late 2024.