The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 22/01/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a packed agenda covering everything from vital community updates to international trade disputes and the ongoing battle for road safety in Donegal. We kick things off with our signature review of the morning newspapers, dissecting the top stories hitting the stands across Donegal and the national press.
Community & Health
A Positive Outcome: We carry an appeal for a missing man in Donegal. Thanks to the incredible vigilance and response of our listeners, we can confirm that he has been located safely.
Life After Diagnosis: Returning to the workplace after a health crisis brings unique hurdles. We chat with representatives from the Canwork organization to discuss the physical and psychological challenges of heading back to work post-breast cancer and how employers can better support survivors.
Economy & Infrastructure
The Mercosur Divide: Is the EU-Mercosur trade deal a win for Irish business or a blow to our farmers? We hear opposing views from Chambers Ireland, who champion the deal’s export potential, and a local MEP who warns of the devastating impact on the agricultural sector.
The RSA Under Fire: The Irish Road Haulage Association is taking a stand against the Road Safety Authority. We discuss their call for local councillors to move motions to scrap the RSA in its current form.
Keelogs National School: Safety concerns are mounting at Keelogs NS. Senator Manus Boyle joins us to highlight the urgent need for traffic calming measures to protect students and staff at this dangerous junction.
Council & Business Matters
Transparency for Homeowners: As the DCB crisis continues, there are renewed calls for Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block meetings to be live-streamed to ensure homeowners can stay fully informed.
Business Matters Preview: Finally, Chris Ashmore drops by to preview this week’s episode of the Business Matters podcast, featuring coaching psychologist Anna Marie Brosi on how to thrive in the modern workplace.
