The Score – 22/01/26

After the winter break, The Score programme returns this evening on Highland.

We hear from Oscar Traynor Manager Eamonn Sheridan ahead of their semi final against Limerick in Castlebar.

Institute Manager Peter Hutton tells us about their season in the Irish League Championship and casts his eye on some League of Ireland matters.

There’s a Colleges GAA chat with Maxi Curran – the ATU Manager discusses their Trench Cup campaign as well as the Donegal senior men and women who kick off their national football league campaigns this weekend against Dublin and Westmeath respectively.

Plus, we hear from St. Eunan’s College manager Peter Devine after his side clinched a spot in the MacLarnon Cup Final this afternoon…