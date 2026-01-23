The Greg Hughes Show Friday 23/01/26

Welcome to your Friday morning briefing. Today, we’re looking at the growing friction between our digital privacy and national security, as new proposals could see Gardaí accessing your encrypted messages. We also examine the “energy lag”—why your wallet isn’t feeling the relief of falling wholesale prices—and we celebrate a massive 50-year milestone for one of Donegal’s most beloved community traditions.

On the Show

Taylor Swift Ticket Justice: An Garda Síochána is launching a coordinated action against those behind large-scale ticket scams. If you were targeted during the Eras Tour sales, the message today is clear: step forward and join the official action to hold those responsible to account. Golden Jubilee in Buncrana: We reflect on half a century of magic with the Buncrana Pantomime Society . As they celebrate 50 years, we look ahead to their upcoming production of Cinderella and the impact the society has had on generations of local performers. Eating Disorder Care Gaps: Paula Crotty of CARED Ireland joins us to highlight the critical shortfalls in state support. We discuss why families are still struggling to access the life-saving care needed for those with eating disorders. The Future of AI in Care: HIQA is opening the floor to you. They are inviting the public to have their say on the future use of Artificial Intelligence in Health and Social Care services—how much technology do we really want in our bedside manner?



The Friday Panel

Expert analysis and lively debate on the week’s big talking points.

The Panelists:

Kath Donaghey: Acclaimed journalist and author.

James Ward: News Editor with the Irish Daily Mail .

Cllr Niamh Kennedy: Donegal County Councillor.

On the Agenda: