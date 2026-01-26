Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Abbey VS beaten in extra-time in the semi-final of the MacRory Cup

Abbey Vocational School of Donegal Town were beaten by 1-20 to 20 points after extra-time by St. Patrick’s Academy of Dungannon in their Danske Bank MacRory Cup semi-final played at Páirc Naomh Bríd, Ballintra.

Abbey VS, last year’s finalists, had led by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

An injury-time two-pointer from James Mulgrew looked like it had clinched a final place for the Dungannon side but Thomas Lenihan held his nerve to force extra-time.  Aidan Quinn and Laim McGeary got the late points in extra time to pave the way to victory of the Tyrone side.

The Tyrone school will now face Abbey CBS of Newry who defeated a fancied Omagh CBS in the other semi-final.

 

grok
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls on Council to withdraw from X platform

26 January 2026
RTC Imagery
News, Top Stories

Donegal Railway Heritage Museum to receive €7,200 in funding

26 January 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball 2
News

Preparation work to begin on Casement Park

26 January 2026
News, Audio

94% of Pharmacies nationwide sign up to Common Condition Service

26 January 2026
News, Audio

94% of Pharmacies nationwide sign up to Common Condition Service

26 January 2026
Advertisement

