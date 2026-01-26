Abbey VS beaten in extra-time in the semi-final of the MacRory Cup

Abbey Vocational School of Donegal Town were beaten by 1-20 to 20 points after extra-time by St. Patrick’s Academy of Dungannon in their Danske Bank MacRory Cup semi-final played at Páirc Naomh Bríd, Ballintra.

Abbey VS, last year’s finalists, had led by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

An injury-time two-pointer from James Mulgrew looked like it had clinched a final place for the Dungannon side but Thomas Lenihan held his nerve to force extra-time. Aidan Quinn and Laim McGeary got the late points in extra time to pave the way to victory of the Tyrone side.

The Tyrone school will now face Abbey CBS of Newry who defeated a fancied Omagh CBS in the other semi-final.