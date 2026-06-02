Gardai make a number of bank holiday arrests on the county’s roads

Gardai in Donegal say they detected a number suspected driving offences on Bank Holiday Monday.

Buncrana Gardai were operating a crime prevention checkpoint last evening when a driver turned away from them at speed and then collided with a ditch.

The provisional driver was arrested a short distance away and then later tested positive for cocaine. The car was seized as it was not insured. The driver was charged to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit was out conducting speed checks on the N56 Four Lane Road, with a number of fixed penalty notices issued to drivers exceeding the 60KPH speed limit in that area.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, having initially pulled over after the ANPR system alerted Gardai­ to the fact that their vehicle was not taxed. The driver then tested positive for cannabis. Test results are now awaited.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to a driver by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit today for their non conforming registration plates and a caution was administered in relation to their illegal window tints. The driver undertook to rectify the situation.