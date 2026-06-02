Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Gardai make a number of bank holiday arrests on the county’s roads

Gardai in Donegal say they detected a number suspected driving offences on Bank Holiday Monday.

Buncrana Gardai were operating a crime prevention checkpoint last evening when a driver turned away from them at speed and then collided with a ditch.

The provisional driver was arrested a short distance away and then later tested positive for cocaine. The car was seized as it was not insured. The driver was charged to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit was out conducting speed checks on the N56 Four Lane Road, with a number of fixed penalty notices issued to drivers exceeding the 60KPH speed limit in that area.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, having initially pulled over after the ANPR system alerted Gardai­ to the fact that their vehicle was not taxed. The driver then tested positive for cannabis. Test results are now awaited.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to a driver by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit today for their non conforming registration plates and a caution was administered in relation to their illegal window tints. The driver undertook to rectify the situation.

 

 

Screenshot
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Grace Ui Niallais
News, Top Stories

Cllr Grace Ui Niallais is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane

2 June 2026
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Gardai make a number of bank holiday arrests on the county’s roads

2 June 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council considering installation of semi-permanent traffic lights at Dromore Bridge in Killygordon

2 June 2026
young-boy-in-wheelchair-wearing-gray-hoodie-gazing-thoughtfully-in-a-bright-modern-space-symbolizing-resilience-and-determination-in-life-photo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor welcomes news of vacant posts being filled in Donegal Children’s Disability Network Teams

2 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Grace Ui Niallais
News, Top Stories

Cllr Grace Ui Niallais is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane

2 June 2026
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Gardai make a number of bank holiday arrests on the county’s roads

2 June 2026
dromore-footbridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council considering installation of semi-permanent traffic lights at Dromore Bridge in Killygordon

2 June 2026
young-boy-in-wheelchair-wearing-gray-hoodie-gazing-thoughtfully-in-a-bright-modern-space-symbolizing-resilience-and-determination-in-life-photo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor welcomes news of vacant posts being filled in Donegal Children’s Disability Network Teams

2 June 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

341 patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital during May

1 June 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (8)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Revised IS 465 standard needs to be carefully scrutinised – 100% Redress Party Deputy Ward

1 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube