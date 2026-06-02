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Donegal County Council considering installation of semi-permanent traffic lights at Dromore Bridge in Killygordon

Donegal County Council is considering installing semi-permanent traffic lights at Dromore Bridge in Killygordon.

Structural testing is continuing on the footbridge, which is currently closed, with temporary lights being used to regulate traffic on the bridge itself which is very narrow.

Consultants are carrying out a tests with a view towards determining what long term actions can be taken.

Lifford Stranorlar MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan says at present, the temporary lights are breaking down regularly, and that situation is not sustainable:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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