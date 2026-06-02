Cllr Grace Ui Niallais is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane

The new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is Cllr Grace Uí Niallais of Sinn Féin. The new Deputy Mayor is Cllr Catherine McDaid of the SDLP.

The were elected at the council’s AGM in the Guildhall last night.

Cllr Ui Niallais has been working as Irish language Business Development Officer, as well as acting Director of An Cultúrlann in Derry, and most recently, Heritage Officer at St Columb’s Park House.

She pledged to be “a Mayor for All”, saying while she remains a proud Irish republican, she intends to lead with parity of esteem and reconciliation at the heart of her term in office.

************************

Council statement –

New Mayor pledges to be “Mayor for All” and prioritises action on Violence Against Women and Girls

Derry City and Strabane District Council tonight elected a new Mayor to represent the City and District for the incoming 2026-27 year; Sinn Fein’s Cllr Grace Uí Niallais accepted the Mayoral chain from her predecessor Cllr Ruairí McHugh at the Council’s AGM in the Guildhall. The new Mayor will be supported in her role by the SDLP Deputy Mayor Councillor Catherine McDaid.

Formally accepting the chain of office, Mayor Uí Niallais said pledged to be “a Mayor for All” as she outlined her priorities for the year ahead during her inaugural address at the Guildhall. Paying tribute to outgoing Mayor Councillor Ruairí McHugh and Deputy Mayor Alderman Niree McMorris, the Mayor praised their “hard work and dedication” and said they had “definitely left me with big shoes to fill in the coming year.”

She said: “I feel very privileged to now be taking on the mantle and I hope to emulate the positivity and the energy that you brought to the role over the last 12 months.” The Mayor also thanked her party colleagues for placing their “trust and confidence” in her and spoke warmly about her family, the Mayor paid tribute to her husband, children, mother and wider family circle, describing the Mayoral year ahead as “our family’s adventure.”

Reflecting on her upbringing and family roots, the Mayor also spoke movingly about her late father and also referenced her mother, who she said was very proud to see her daughter become Mayor and describing her as “the queen of our house” who taught her “how to be kind, compassionate and respectful to everyone.” Thanking the people of Foyleside for placing their trust in her, the Mayor said it was “truly my honour to assist you and to listen to your issues.”

The Mayor highlighted a number of achievements during her time as a Councillor, including progress on community centres and play facilities in Foyleside, saying she was proud to see commitments made during canvassing now becoming reality. “These assets will greatly improve the lives of my constituents,” she said. She also reaffirmed her strong support for Community Wealth Building and ensuring investment benefits local communities saying: “I will continue to use my voice in every room to ensure that where money can stay local and support the lives of our communities, it will.”

As a Gaeilgeoir, the Mayor welcomed the approval of the Council’s bilingual signage policy and pledged to continue supporting language, heritage, arts and culture throughout her term. “Our little country and its place names possess an enormous wealth of heritage which, if not protected, will be at risk,” she said.

Looking ahead, the Mayor said she was taking office at “an exciting time for this Council” as major regeneration and investment projects continue across the district. She pointed to transformative opportunities through the City and Growth Deals as well as significant planned investment in sports and leisure facilities in Strabane and Templemore in Derry. “I very much look forward to continuing that work and driving forward the plans which will be transformative in terms of regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential,” she said.

While acknowledging progress, the Mayor also highlighted how public services and local councils continued to face major financial pressures. She said: “The Labour government in Westminster has failed to reverse the disastrous austerity agenda of its Tory predecessor and here in the North, our public services, including our local authorities, continue to suffer as a result. We can do so much better.”

Reaffirming her political beliefs while emphasising inclusivity and respect, the Mayor said she intended to lead with parity of esteem and reconciliation at the heart of her term in office. “I am an Irish republican and I will continue to advocate for a new Ireland and to make the case for a better way forward. At the same time, I recognise and respect that many of our citizens have different aspirations. I intend to be a Mayor for All. Those who believe in the Union with Britain, those who cherish their British identity, those who see themselves as neither British nor Irish are all welcome here and all have the right to have their aspirations respected. We have much more to unite us than divide us and I am determined to work positively to build reconciliation, respect and prosperity in this society.”

The Mayor also reiterated the importance of political leaders speaking out against injustice and said she was proud the Council had repeatedly stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine. A major focus of the Mayor’s year in office will be using the platform of the Mayoral office to advocate for action to end violence against women and girls.

“It is my clear intention to use the Mayoralty as a platform to speak out on the need for definitive action on ending violence against women and girls. There has already been too much heartbreak in this city, too much tragedy and too many women robbed of their futures by the violence of men. We as a society need to confront this violence and to challenge the everyday misogyny that enables it,” she said.

The Mayor welcomed the Executive’s Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls but stressed that meaningful change would require collective action across society. “This is a responsibility for us all, particularly those of us in positions of influence and leadership,” she said. “We need to use that influence to help bring about societal change.”

The Mayor also announced that Hive Cancer Support will be her chosen Mayoral charity for the year ahead, explaining the deeply personal reasons behind the decision. Paying tribute to her late childhood friend Eleanor, who died from cancer in 2021, the Mayor described her as “one of the strongest and most inspiring women I’ve ever known.” She praised the organisation for its work supporting cancer patients and families across the North West through counselling, support groups and awareness programmes.

Concluding her address, the Mayor said she looked forward to working positively with the Deputy Mayor, fellow councillors, Council officers and communities across the district in the year ahead.

Ballyarnett DEA based Councillor Catherine McDaid. accepting her role as Deputy Mayor said it was a very proud occasion for her and her family. She said: “It is an absolute honour to be nominated as Deputy Mayor for the city and district that shaped me and that I am proud to call home.”

Councillor McDaid said she was looking forward to working alongside incoming Mayor Grace Uí Niallais and welcomed the opportunity to see two women in leadership positions on council, saying she hoped it would inspire more young women and girls to become involved in public life.

Setting out her priorities for the year ahead, Councillor McDaid said she would continue to advocate for meaningful action to tackle violence against women and girls, support families facing hardship and inequality, and stand in solidarity with oppressed and marginalised communities both locally and internationally, including the people of Palestine.

She said she wanted to be a Deputy Mayor that stands up for everyone regardless of race or background and pledged to support ethnic minorities and migrant communities in the face of rising racism and division. She also pledged to champion local sporting and community organisations and celebrating the resilience, compassion and community spirit that defines Derry and Strabane.

Concluding she said: “Derry and Strabane is a place that has endured hardship, inequality and division, but it is also a place defined by resilience, solidarity and community. Time and time again our people have shown that when others fail us, we stand up for one another This city has so much to be proud of. Our greatest strength has always been our people. We are creative, talented. resilient and compassionate. That’s what I love about Derry and why I can’t wait for my year as Deputy Mayor.”

The Council AGM was streamed live and is also available to watch back on the Council’s Youtube channel.

ENDS

Notes to Editor:

Biography – Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council – Cllr Grace Uí Niallais

Grace Uí Niallais, is a mum of three and married to local Derry man, Aidan Nelis.

Originally from Randalstown and past pupil of St Louis Grammar School, and Queen’s University, Grace has lived and worked in Derry for the past 20 years.

A Gaeilgeoir, Grace has raised their three children as bilinguals, sending them to the local Gaelscoil.

Grace worked as a manager in Primark for many years before moving into the community sector, working as a Business Development Officer at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and most recently working at St Columb’s Park House as their Heritage Officer.

Grace has been a Councillor in the Foyleside DEA since the 2023 elections and lives in the Foyleside area.

Grace was co-chair of the North West Community Wealth Building Partnership, a board member of Visit Derry and is a Governor for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir.

Grace is an advocate for the Irish language and culture and has a keen interest in local history and built heritage.

Biography – Deputy Mayor – Councillor Catherine McDaid

Catherine grew up in the Culmore area and currently lives in Steelstown with her husband and three children. She has a background in mental health work and works in Magee university.

Catherine is passionate about ending violence against women and girls and improving the lives of local people. She is a very proud Derry girl and is an advocate for improving investment and providing fair opportunities to the North West. She is an active member of local Palestine solidarity and anti-racism groups and works to ensure everyone feels welcome when they move to our district.

In her spare time, Catherine enjoys running and playing social GAA football and spending time in Donegal.