Michael Langan nominated for Player of the Week

Michael Langan has been nominated for the GAA’s Player of the Week award.

The St Michael’s man delivered when Donegal required scores and leadership at Croke Park on a wet Saturday evening.

Langan concluded an exciting encounter with a six point haul for Jim McGuinness’ outfit in their victory over Dublin.

Tomás Kennedy of Kerry and Conor Turbitt Armagh are the other nominees.

Michael is also named on the Team of the Week alongside his fellow county man Finbarr Rorty while Tyrone’s Ethan Jordan is named on a team for the first time after a strong showing against Kildare at the weekend.