Michael Langan nominated for Player of the Week

Michael Langan has been nominated for the GAA’s Player of the Week award.

The St Michael’s man delivered when Donegal required scores and leadership at Croke Park on a wet Saturday evening.

Langan concluded an exciting encounter with a six point haul for Jim McGuinness’ outfit in their victory over Dublin.

Tomás Kennedy of Kerry and Conor Turbitt Armagh are the other nominees.

Michael is also named on the Team of the Week alongside his fellow county man Finbarr Rorty while Tyrone’s Ethan Jordan is named on a team for the first time after a strong showing against Kildare at the weekend.

Malone hits the net in Croke Park – “I lashed the foot at it!”

Caolan McGonagle makes 100th appearance for Donegal against Dublin – “It’s an honour to represent the county”

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB demonstrations take place at Council meeting

26 January 2026
litter mcclaff
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at littering on public roads

26 January 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

€4.3m allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

26 January 2026
Advertisement

