Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 26/01/2026

 

 

It’s Monday, and we’re straight into the thick of it. Today, we link to Jackson’s Hotel as the race for the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards hots up. We’ll be talking to the Council leadership about the importance of the event, but we’re also tackling the bigger headlines: from a proposed boycott of X by the local authority to a worrying drop-off in school attendance. We’ve got the papers, the weekend GAA wrap with Brendan Devenney, and the questions you want answered. This is the Greg Hughes Show Podcast!

  • Social Media Boycott: Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig joins us to explain his formal call for the local authority to boycott and de-register from X, citing concerns over the platform’s direction and impact.

  • Hospitality Awards voting Launch: We are live on-site at Jackson’s Hotel to kick off the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards voting  with guests John McLaughlin (CEO, Donegal County Council) Cathaoirleach Paul Canning  and Joan Crawford.

  • GAA Roundup: Brendan Devenney reflects on a busy weekend of GAA action, analyzing the standout performances from Donegal’s men, women and hurlers who were all in action – we also look forward to Monday night’s Dl Debate.

  • School Attendance: We speak with Professor Emer Smith of the ESRI. We break down the latest figures regarding student absenteeism and the discuss what may be the cause.

  • Emergency Preparedness: Cllr Joy Beard weighs in on the Government’s new informational booklet regarding emergency situations. She is looking for specific advice for those living in DCB homes and mobiles

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

dry arch roundabout
News, Top Stories

Works at Dry Arch roundabout set to be extended by an extra day

26 January 2026
unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB demonstrations take place at Council meeting

26 January 2026
litter mcclaff
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at littering on public roads

26 January 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

€4.3m allocated to rural water services in Donegal.

26 January 2026
