The Greg Hughes Show Monday 26/01/2026

It’s Monday, and we’re straight into the thick of it. Today, we link to Jackson’s Hotel as the race for the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards hots up. We’ll be talking to the Council leadership about the importance of the event, but we’re also tackling the bigger headlines: from a proposed boycott of X by the local authority to a worrying drop-off in school attendance. We’ve got the papers, the weekend GAA wrap with Brendan Devenney, and the questions you want answered. This is the Greg Hughes Show Podcast!

Social Media Boycott: Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig joins us to explain his formal call for the local authority to boycott and de-register from X, citing concerns over the platform’s direction and impact.

Hospitality Awards voting Launch: We are live on-site at Jackson’s Hotel to kick off the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards voting with guests John McLaughlin (CEO, Donegal County Council) Cathaoirleach Paul Canning and Joan Crawford.

GAA Roundup: Brendan Devenney reflects on a busy weekend of GAA action, analyzing the standout performances from Donegal’s men, women and hurlers who were all in action – we also look forward to Monday night’s Dl Debate.