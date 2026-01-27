The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 3 – Bishop Niall Coll

In this episode, we sit down with the newly installed Bishop of Raphoe, Niall Coll.

A Donegal native returning home, Bishop Niall shares his journey from St. Johnston to the priesthood and reflects on the diverse parishes he has served along the way.

We dive into the realities of his new role, discussing the weight of leadership in a changing Church. Bishop Niall speaks candidly about the difficult decisions ahead, the challenge of falling priest numbers, and his vision for the future of the diocese.

Key Topics:

The Call: How his path to the priesthood began.

The Journey: Reflections on his service across Donegal and beyond.

The Future: Addressing the priest shortage and restructuring parishes.

The Vision: His hopes for the people of the Raphoe Diocese.