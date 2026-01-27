Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 3 – Bishop Niall Coll

In this episode, we sit down with the newly installed Bishop of Raphoe, Niall Coll.

A Donegal native returning home, Bishop Niall shares his journey from St. Johnston to the priesthood and reflects on the diverse parishes he has served along the way.

We dive into the realities of his new role, discussing the weight of leadership in a changing Church. Bishop Niall speaks candidly about the difficult decisions ahead, the challenge of falling priest numbers, and his vision for the future of the diocese.

Key Topics:

The Call: How his path to the priesthood began.

The Journey: Reflections on his service across Donegal and beyond.

The Future: Addressing the priest shortage and restructuring parishes.

The Vision: His hopes for the people of the Raphoe Diocese.

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police investigate sectarian hate crime after attack on house and car in Derry

27 January 2026
Untitled design
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 3 – Bishop Niall Coll

27 January 2026
Andrew McGinley 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Andrew McGinley’s quest for more information on his children’s deaths raised in the Dail

27 January 2026
unitymeeting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councils’ Irish Unity Working Groups hold their first joint meeting

27 January 2026
