The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 27/01/2026

We’re capturing the big shifts in Donegal this week, from a landmark change in how we access healthcare and the safety of our local shop workers to the historic installation of a new Bishop and the vibrant sounds of Trad Week.

  • Prescribing Powers: A major evolution for Irish healthcare as pharmacists are now authorized to prescribe for common ailments—we discuss the rollout with Tom Murray of the IPU.

  • Retail Safety Crisis: Mandate Trade Union speaks out on the alarming rise in abuse and physical threats faced by retail workers across the country.

  • Trad Week Live: Fiddle player Martin McGinley joins us in-studio for a live performance and a preview of the Travellers’ Tunes showcase.

  • Garda Information Update: Garda Sean Sweeney joins the show with the weekly Community Garda Information segment. We look at the latest appeals regarding local incidents, including recent burglaries and safety advice for the winter months.

  • A New Era for the Diocese: Following his historic installation on Sunday, we sit down with the New Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Niall Coll, on his return to his home county.

Screenshot 2026-01-27 123808
Storm Chandra causes power and water disruptions in Donegal

27 January 2026
Kelly McConnell
Gardai concerned for well being of missing Donegal woman

27 January 2026
INMO
93 admitted without beds in North west today

27 January 2026
garda logo
Driver forced onto verge on N14 after dangerous overtake

27 January 2026
