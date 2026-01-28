The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 28/01/2026

In today’s episode, we dive into the pressing social issues and sporting highlights shaping Donegal this week. From housing policy debates to the glitz of the upcoming Sports Star Awards, we’ve got it covered.

The Morning Papers: A deep dive into the headlines hitting the stands today across the Northwest.

Homelessness Crisis: Councillor Gerry McMonagle joins us to discuss his call for an urgent review of Donegal’s homeless policy. He argues that current figures are under-reported and failing to reflect the true scale of the crisis.

The Marty Party & GAA: The legendary Marty Morrissey drops by to talk about the “Marty Party” heading to Spain this October. Plus, we get his expert take on Donegal’s chances in this year’s All-Ireland Championship.

Tipping & Transparency: We examine a new report on tipping attitudes in Ireland. Should there be more transparency on where your money goes? We break down the findings.

The ‘X’ Exit: Councillor Ali Farren questions Donegal County Council’s recent decision to exit the X (formerly Twitter) platform, weighing up the impact on public communication.

Gambling Exposure: A sobering look at new ESRI research showing that children exposed to gambling are significantly more likely to become problem gamblers in adulthood.