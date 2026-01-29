The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 29/01/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a packed agenda covering everything from major national policy shifts and local environmental concerns to heartwarming community milestones and sporting excellence.

The Morning Paper Review: We kick off the morning by dissecting the lead stories in the local and national press, setting the agenda for the day ahead.

The Social Media Ban: We dive into the government’s latest moves to push ahead with a complete ban on social media for Under 16s . With growing concerns over online safety and mental health, we ask: is a total ban the right solution, or a “blunt tool” that will be bypassed?

Coastal Erosion at Ballymastocker: Cllr Liam Blaney joins us to highlight the urgent need for action at one of Donegal’s most iconic beaches. He discusses the escalating threat of erosion and what needs to happen to protect this coastal gem.

Special Olympics Heroes: We celebrate local sporting talent with Northwest athletes Mark Peoples and Daniel O’Reilly . They share their journey as they prepare for a major upcoming tournament and discuss the exciting new sporting opportunities opening up for athletes in the region.

St Eunan’s College Funding Blow: Principal Damien McAuley provides his reaction to the news that St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, has been omitted from a significant government school funding programme. We explore what this means for the school’s future development and the student body.

A Milestone Celebration: We head to Aras Gweedore , where Sinead Black joins the incredible Mary McAuliffe as she celebrates her 105th birthday . A truly special moment for a legendary figure in the Dunfanaghy and Falcarragh communities.

Business Matters: Chris Ashmore drops by to preview the latest Business Matters podcast, giving us a heads-up on the trends and stories affecting the local economy.

Don’t miss a beat—listen back to the full show below.