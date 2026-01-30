Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

In this episode, Clarice’s twin sister, Bernadette, joins us for a raw and courageous conversation. She pulls back the curtain on the devastating aftermath of a fatal road traffic collision, from the trauma of the 1:00 AM phone call to the pain of combating false headlines during her sister’s wake.

We discuss:

  • The Reality of the Crash: The physical impact of high-speed collisions and the importance of seatbelt safety.

  • The Ripple Effect of Grief: How Clarice’s death impacted her daughter, Saoirse, and the lifelong bond shared between twins.

  • Debunking the Rumors: Setting the record straight regarding the 2020 inquest and the role speed played in the accident.

  • A Mission for Change: Why Bernadette supports Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) and stricter rules for learner drivers to prevent future tragedies.

This is more than just a story of loss; it is a vital plea for road safety. Bernadette shares her anger, her love, and her determination to ensure that her sister’s story saves lives.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
Advertisement

