The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

In this episode, Clarice’s twin sister, Bernadette, joins us for a raw and courageous conversation. She pulls back the curtain on the devastating aftermath of a fatal road traffic collision, from the trauma of the 1:00 AM phone call to the pain of combating false headlines during her sister’s wake.

We discuss:

The Reality of the Crash: The physical impact of high-speed collisions and the importance of seatbelt safety.

The Ripple Effect of Grief: How Clarice’s death impacted her daughter, Saoirse, and the lifelong bond shared between twins.

Debunking the Rumors: Setting the record straight regarding the 2020 inquest and the role speed played in the accident.

A Mission for Change: Why Bernadette supports Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) and stricter rules for learner drivers to prevent future tragedies.

This is more than just a story of loss; it is a vital plea for road safety. Bernadette shares her anger, her love, and her determination to ensure that her sister’s story saves lives.