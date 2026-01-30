The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

Welcome to a packed Friday edition of The Greg Hughes Show. Today, we bridge the gap between local Donegal advocacy and major national debates, from the safety of our skies to the digital wellbeing of our children.

The Morning Paper Review: We kick off by dissecting the lead stories in the local and national press, setting the agenda for the weekend ahead.

Air Rescue for Donegal: Senator Manus Boyle joins us to discuss his urgent call for a dedicated emergency aeromedical service to be based in the county. With Donegal’s unique geography, is a local rescue helicopter now a necessity rather than a luxury?

A Mother’s Quest for Truth: Donna Harper joins us ahead of her participation at a Derry event tomorrow marking the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Donna, who lost her daughter Leona in the Creeslough explosion, discusses why she is standing alongside the Derry families and why she is intensifying her calls for a full public inquiry into the 2022 tragedy.