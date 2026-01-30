Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

Welcome to a packed Friday edition of The Greg Hughes Show. Today, we bridge the gap between local Donegal advocacy and major national debates, from the safety of our skies to the digital wellbeing of our children.

On Today’s Show:

  • The Morning Paper Review: We kick off by dissecting the lead stories in the local and national press, setting the agenda for the weekend ahead.

  • Air Rescue for Donegal: Senator Manus Boyle joins us to discuss his urgent call for a dedicated emergency aeromedical service to be based in the county. With Donegal’s unique geography, is a local rescue helicopter now a necessity rather than a luxury?

  • A Mother’s Quest for Truth: Donna Harper joins us ahead of her participation at a Derry event tomorrow marking the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Donna, who lost her daughter Leona in the Creeslough explosion, discusses why she is standing alongside the Derry families and why she is intensifying her calls for a full public inquiry into the 2022 tragedy.

  • The Friday Panel: We are joined in-studio by Senator Eileen Flynn, Donegal Aontú Chair Rebecca McDaid, and Community Campaigner Katy Tyrell McCafferty.

The Big Debates:

  1. Social Media & Under 16s: With the government intensifying discussions around a total social media ban for those under 16, we ask our panel: Is this a vital move for mental health, or an unenforceable “blunt tool”?

  2. The Housing Crisis: Yesterday’s CSO figures revealed that while 2025 saw a record 36,284 completions (a 20% jump from 2024), the state still fell nearly 5,000 homes short of its original 41,000 target

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
