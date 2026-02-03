The Greg Hughes Show Monday 03/02/2026

Today on the show, we dive into the pressing issues affecting Donegal, from a major threat to vital transport links to the latest figures on road safety.

The Morning Papers: Greg kicks off the morning with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories making the rounds across the county and beyond.

The Donegal-Dublin Flight Crisis: We take an in-depth look at the proposed changes to the PSO flight route. With the afternoon return flight facing the axe and the morning schedule becoming increasingly unreliable, what does this mean for the future of the service? More importantly, we discuss the devastating impact on cancer patients who rely on this link for life-saving treatment in Dublin.

A Tribute to Joe Mulholland: We take a moment to remember the late Joe Mulholland. The Ballybofey native and former RTÉ Managing Director left an indelible mark on Irish broadcasting and the MacGill Summer School. We reflect on his life, legacy, and his immense contribution to Donegal.

Road Safety & Policing: MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú joins the conversation to highlight a worrying trend. New data reveals a significant fall in Garda checkpoints across Donegal, even as detections for drink and drug driving continue to soar. We ask: is our road safety strategy keeping pace with the risks?