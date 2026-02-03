Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 03/02/2026

 

 

Today on the show, we dive into the pressing issues affecting Donegal, from a major threat to vital transport links to the latest figures on road safety.

Headlines & Discussion

  • The Morning Papers: Greg kicks off the morning with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories making the rounds across the county and beyond.

  • The Donegal-Dublin Flight Crisis: We take an in-depth look at the proposed changes to the PSO flight route. With the afternoon return flight facing the axe and the morning schedule becoming increasingly unreliable, what does this mean for the future of the service? More importantly, we discuss the devastating impact on cancer patients who rely on this link for life-saving treatment in Dublin.

  • A Tribute to Joe Mulholland: We take a moment to remember the late Joe Mulholland. The Ballybofey native and former RTÉ Managing Director left an indelible mark on Irish broadcasting and the MacGill Summer School. We reflect on his life, legacy, and his immense contribution to Donegal.

  • Road Safety & Policing: MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú joins the conversation to highlight a worrying trend. New data reveals a significant fall in Garda checkpoints across Donegal, even as detections for drink and drug driving continue to soar. We ask: is our road safety strategy keeping pace with the risks?

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for our regular segment, providing essential updates on local crime prevention, community safety initiatives, and how you can help keep your neighborhood safe.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Pat-the-Cope-Gallagher-scaled
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cope welcomes funding for Gweedore Family Resource Centre

3 February 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

12 arrests on suspicion of DUI during Garda operation

3 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 03/02/2026

3 February 2026
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home heating oil theft in Rathmullan

3 February 2026
