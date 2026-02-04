The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/02/2026

Today on the show, we dive into the pressing issues affecting Donegal and the national stage, from a high-stakes standoff at Bord Bia to a new roadmap for transparency in our schools.

The Morning Papers: Greg kicks off the morning with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories making the rounds across the county and beyond.

Council First Refusal & Housing Delays: Cllr Declan Meehan joins the conversation. He’s calling for Donegal County Council to be given “first choice” on vacant HSE properties to tackle the local housing crisis. We also discuss the growing frustration over delays in the Defective Concrete Block scheme for social housing tenants.

Transparency in Schools: Are “voluntary contributions” becoming a mandatory burden? We speak to the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) on Government plans to force more transparency on how these funds are requested and spent.

Showdown at Bord Bia: We go live to the offices of Bord Bia where the IFA’s Adrian Gallagher is part of a major protest. Farmers are escalating their campaign, calling for the immediate removal of the agency’s chair, Larry Murrin, following controversy surrounding the importation of Brazilian beef.

The Epstein Files – A Diplomatic Perspective: Former Diplomat Dr. Ray Bassett, who worked alongside George Mitchell and Peter Mandelson, joins us to discuss the international fallout and the implications of the latest Epstein document releases.

Crime Report – Ireland vs The World: We analyze a new report comparing Ireland’s crime rates and justice system to other countries.