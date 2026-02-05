Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

In this week’s programme Chris Ashmore finds out more about Emerald Education which is based in Bundoran.

A mum of three daughters, Elaine Lingard wanted them to get the best from her. She left the school system having been a teacher and started tutoring, giving her also a better work-life balance and more time with my family.

Back in 2016 she founded Emerald Education, initially tutoring children in person and soon adding  the option of online learning.

Indeed, she began tutoring Maths and English, working  with children all over the world ranging from Portugal to the USA,, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates to name but a few.

Now she offers Maths & English tuition for students aged from 5-18. She also has exam revision classes that have helped students gain confidence and improve their grades. 

She prides herself with her unique tailor-made approach to ensures students get the extra support in exactly the right places to help them succeed.  

As well as online courses, in-person tuition and tutoring online she also does dyslexia and dyscalculia screening tests and also various camps – and – as we shall hear – she is also the author of a number of very interesting education related books.  

This part of the interview is particularly worth listening to, especially if you are a parent. Her first book was called Master Your Times Tables in a Month which is full of clever little tricks that she uses to make learning easier. She’s had sales of this book to all over the world.

Chris paid a visit to Elaine in her Emerald Education premises in Bundoran to find out more, and you can listen to the full interview here:

