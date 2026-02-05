The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 05/02/2026

We hit the ground running with our daily Morning Paper Review, dissecting the headlines making waves across the Northwest and beyond.

Economic Shockwaves

The local retail landscape has been dealt a massive blow with the news that Eurogiant is entering liquidation. With stores in Letterkenny and Donegal Town directly impacted, we get expert reaction on what this means for staff, the local economy, and the future of our high streets.

Secrets of the Deep

Could a centuries-old maritime mystery finally be solved? Journalist Anne Cadwallader joins Greg to discuss the possible discovery of the wreck of the HMS Saldanha in Ballymastocker Bay. We dive into the history and the significance of this potential find.

A Story of Survival and Tragedy

In a moving and powerful extended clip from The Greg Hughes Podcast, we hear from Biddy McLaughlin. She speaks candidly about the murder of her sister and the harrowing realities of domestic abuse.

Healthcare in Crisis

The Travel Toll: Cancer patient Kathleen outlines the devastating impact a change in the Donegal to Derry PSO flights will have on those traveling for life-saving treatment.

Funding Withdrawn: Listeners Cathal and Geraldine share their shock after being informed by the HSE—separately—that funding for their back condition treatments is being pulled mid-way through their care plans.

And Finally…

Chris Ashmore drops by to give us a sneak peek at the latest episode of the Business Matters Podcast, highlighting the stories driving the Donegal business community this week.