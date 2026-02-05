Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 05/02/2026

We hit the ground running with our daily Morning Paper Review, dissecting the headlines making waves across the Northwest and beyond.

Economic Shockwaves

The local retail landscape has been dealt a massive blow with the news that Eurogiant is entering liquidation. With stores in Letterkenny and Donegal Town directly impacted, we get expert reaction on what this means for staff, the local economy, and the future of our high streets.

Secrets of the Deep

Could a centuries-old maritime mystery finally be solved? Journalist Anne Cadwallader joins Greg to discuss the possible discovery of the wreck of the HMS Saldanha in Ballymastocker Bay. We dive into the history and the significance of this potential find.

A Story of Survival and Tragedy

In a moving and powerful extended clip from The Greg Hughes Podcast, we hear from Biddy McLaughlin. She speaks candidly about the murder of her sister and the harrowing realities of domestic abuse.

Healthcare in Crisis

  • The Travel Toll: Cancer patient Kathleen outlines the devastating impact a change in the Donegal to Derry PSO flights will have on those traveling for life-saving treatment.

  • Funding Withdrawn: Listeners Cathal and Geraldine share their shock after being informed by the HSE—separately—that funding for their back condition treatments is being pulled mid-way through their care plans.

And Finally…

Chris Ashmore drops by to give us a sneak peek at the latest episode of the Business Matters Podcast, highlighting the stories driving the Donegal business community this week.

Top Stories

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

5 February 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

5 February 2026

