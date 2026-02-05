Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Score 05/02/26 – League Of Ireland Preview Show

From L-R: Keith Cowan, Joe Boyle, Oisin Kelly & Declan Boyle

The SSE Airtricity League is about to roar back into action tomorrow night (Friday) when four Premier Division fixtures will kick-off the 2026 campaign.

Champions Shamrock Rovers, who did the league and cup double last year, are at home to newly promoted Dundalk, John Caulfield’s Galway United welcome Drogheda United to Eamon Deacy Park, Waterford entertain Shelbourne and Derry City, who have had a busy off-season in the transfer market, face Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Among other big signings, The Candy Stripes have added James and Patrick McClean to their ranks ahead of the start of the new season and will be eager to get off to a winning start in their bid to win a first Premier Division title since 1997.

The First Division begins next Friday as Finn Harps travel to the midlands to face Athlone Town in their season-opener.

Kevin McHugh will be looking to build on the many positives from last season in his first full term in charge of the first team.

On “The Score” programme this week, Oisin Kelly was joined in studio by former Finn Harps players Declan Boyle, Joe Boyle and Keith Cowan to preview the upcoming League Of Ireland season…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

