The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 5 – Biddy McLaughlin – A Sister’s Quest for Justice

In this powerful and deeply personal episode, we sit down with renowned Irish journalist Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin. While her new book, Tales of a Patchwork Life, covers a storied career in the Sunday Independent, it also serves as a searing account of her family’s 20-year journey through tragedy.

Biddy opens up about the 2006 murder of her sister, Siobhan McLaughlin, by her husband Brian Kearney. We discuss the gruelling quest for a criminal conviction, the bitter battle for custody of Siobhan’s son, and the ongoing trauma of a parole system that Biddy argues favours the perpetrator over the victims.

This is a conversation about the “cushy” reality of life behind bars for some, the mounting stress on elderly parents forced to face their daughter’s killer at parole hearings, and why Biddy is campaigning for “life to mean life” in the Irish justice system.

Key Topics Discussed

  • The Siobhan McLaughlin Case: Recalling the events of 2006 and the impact on the McLaughlin family.

  • The Custody Battle: The hidden legal hurdles families face following a domestic homicide.

  • Inside the System: Biddy’s observations on Brian Kearney’s life in prison and the lack of true accountability.

  • The Parole Burden: The psychological toll of frequent parole applications on aging parents and the need for legislative reform.

  • Resilience & Coping: How Biddy and her family have maintained their strength and turned grief into a campaign for justice.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

6 February 2026
