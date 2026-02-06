The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 5 – Biddy McLaughlin – A Sister’s Quest for Justice

In this powerful and deeply personal episode, we sit down with renowned Irish journalist Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin. While her new book, Tales of a Patchwork Life, covers a storied career in the Sunday Independent, it also serves as a searing account of her family’s 20-year journey through tragedy.

Biddy opens up about the 2006 murder of her sister, Siobhan McLaughlin, by her husband Brian Kearney. We discuss the gruelling quest for a criminal conviction, the bitter battle for custody of Siobhan’s son, and the ongoing trauma of a parole system that Biddy argues favours the perpetrator over the victims.

This is a conversation about the “cushy” reality of life behind bars for some, the mounting stress on elderly parents forced to face their daughter’s killer at parole hearings, and why Biddy is campaigning for “life to mean life” in the Irish justice system.

Key Topics Discussed