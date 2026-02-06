The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

On today’s show, we dive into a packed Friday agenda, moving from the corridors of power in Washington to the farming heartlands of Donegal. From high-stakes legal battles to the essential lifelines connecting our county to the capital, we cover the stories that matter to you.

The Friday Panel: Expectations, Power, and the Global Fallout

Joining Greg in-studio for our Friday Panel are Cllr Fionan Bradley, Seamus McDaid (CEO of Football Special), and Emma Govha (better known as ‘The Wee Donegal Mammy’).

“Smile for the Camera”: We discuss the viral exchange where Donald Trump told a female journalist to “smile” while being questioned on the Epstein files. The panel debates whether this is a symptom of broader workplace expectations for women and the fine line between professional decorum and gendered double standards.

The Epstein Files: As more documents come to light, we look at the continuing international fallout and what these revelations mean for accountability and the survivors still seeking justice.

Economic Storm Clouds: With personal borrowing on the rise and international economic “headwinds” blowing cold, the panel asks the tough question: Is Donegal—and Ireland—facing into another significant downturn?

Legal Matters with Seamus Gunn

Prominent solicitor Seamus Gunn joins us to break down the latest legal headlines, including the recent legal woes surrounding Michael Flatley. Seamus also takes the time to answer your listener questions, providing expert guidance on everything from property disputes to employment law.

The Donegal-Dublin PSO Crisis

The “lifeline” flight between Carrickfinn and Dublin is under threat. Deputy Pearse Doherty joins the program to discuss the proposed changes to the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract, which could see the loss of the vital afternoon flight. With a petition gaining thousands of signatures, we explore why this is a devastating blow for cancer patients and business travelers alike.

Rural Crime: Appeal for Information

A serious blow to the local farming community as we issue an appeal following the suspected theft of 55 high-value ewes from a farm in Donegal. We have the details on the stock and how you can help the Gardaí with their investigation.