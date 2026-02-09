The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

Episode Spotlight: Packie Keeney – A Lifetime of Service & Storytelling
In this special episode, we are joined by the Donegal Person of the Year 2025, Packie Keeney.
From the early days of telecommunications to the birth of local radio, Packie’s fingerprints are all over the modern history of our county. We sit down to discuss a life lived at the heart of the community, exploring the many chapters of a remarkable career and the passions that drive him.
What We Cover:
-
The Voice of the Northwest: Packie reflects on his pivotal role as one of the founding fathers of Highland Radio, sharing behind-the-scenes stories of how local media was built from the ground up.
-
From the Pitch to the Lens: We trace his lifelong love affair with the GAA—from his playing days in the green and gold of Ardara to his essential work as a videographer, capturing the greatest moments of Donegal football for future generations.
-
Connecting the County: A look back at his time with P&T (Post & Telegraphs), a career that saw him literally connecting the people of Donegal long before the digital age.
-
The Power of Song & Community: Packie discusses his involvement with the Finn Valley Men’s Choir and his dedicated work with housing bodies, ensuring that the most vulnerable in our community have a place to call home.
