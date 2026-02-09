The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

Episode Spotlight: Packie Keeney – A Lifetime of Service & Storytelling

In this special episode, we are joined by the Donegal Person of the Year 2025, Packie Keeney.

From the early days of telecommunications to the birth of local radio, Packie’s fingerprints are all over the modern history of our county. We sit down to discuss a life lived at the heart of the community, exploring the many chapters of a remarkable career and the passions that drive him.

What We Cover: