The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

In today’s episode, we dive deep into the issues impacting Donegal right now—from the gates of Bord Bia to the heart of our local business community.

The Morning Headlines: We kick things off with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories driving the national conversation today.

Protest at Bord Bia: We go live to the offices of Bord Bia where a protest is currently underway. We get the latest updates on what’s happening on the ground and why people are taking a stand.

The “Before We Die” Concern: Tony Murray joins us to discuss the heart-wrenching reality for parents caring for adult children. The big question remains: What happens when the parents are no longer there? * A Call for Action in Killybegs: A local businessman weighs in on the mounting pressures facing the sector. He calls for a dedicated taskforce to identify the specific training and supports needed to keep Killybegs thriving.

Privacy vs. The Party: Are we being watched too closely? Listeners share their frustrations over the rise of video recording in pubs and at dances. We ask where the line should be drawn between capturing a memory and invading privacy.