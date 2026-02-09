Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

 

 

The Greg Hughes Show: Protests, Privacy, and Local Legends

In today’s episode, we dive deep into the issues impacting Donegal right now—from the gates of Bord Bia to the heart of our local business community.

Inside This Episode:

  • The Morning Headlines: We kick things off with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories driving the national conversation today.

  • Protest at Bord Bia: We go live to the offices of Bord Bia where a protest is currently underway. We get the latest updates on what’s happening on the ground and why people are taking a stand.

  • The “Before We Die” Concern: Tony Murray joins us to discuss the heart-wrenching reality for parents caring for adult children. The big question remains: What happens when the parents are no longer there? * A Call for Action in Killybegs: A local businessman weighs in on the mounting pressures facing the sector. He calls for a dedicated taskforce to identify the specific training and supports needed to keep Killybegs thriving.

  • Privacy vs. The Party: Are we being watched too closely? Listeners share their frustrations over the rise of video recording in pubs and at dances. We ask where the line should be drawn between capturing a memory and invading privacy.

  • Meet the Person of the Year: We have an inspiring chat with the newly crowned Donegal Person of the Year 2025, Packie Keeney, about his life, his work, and what the honor means to him.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

9 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-09 104142
News, Top Stories

Update – 144 homes and businesses now without power in South Inishowen

9 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

9 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-09 104142
News, Top Stories

Update – 144 homes and businesses now without power in South Inishowen

9 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jordan says ambulance delays can only be addressed by significant investment in hospital EDs

9 February 2026
Defaced Signs
News, Top Stories

DCC urges people to stop defacing road signs by painting over English names

9 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube