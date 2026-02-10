Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 10/02/2026

 

 

In today’s episode, we navigate a wide range of issues hitting the heart of Donegal—from personal accounts of digital fraud and a critical campaign for local education to a stark warning for the county’s rental market.

Inside This Episode:

  • The Morning Papers: We kick off the show with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories driving the national conversation today.

  • Facebook Marketplace Warning: Listener Sinead joins us to share her harrowing experience as a victim of a highly sophisticated scam. She outlines the red flags she missed so that other listeners can stay protected.

  • The Fight for St Eunan’s: 6th-year students Ruairi Bradley and Shea Deasly are in studio to represent the student body of St Eunan’s College. They discuss their campaign for inclusion in Government funding following the school’s recent omission from major investment plans.

  • Donegal Rent Crisis: Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin joins us to react to new government rental rules. He warns that these changes could see Donegal rents spiral by nearly €2,000 a year, further squeezing local families.

  • Digital Safety & Our Kids: Alex Cooney of CyberSafeKids breaks down the startling results of their latest survey, highlighting the risks associated with children’s unsupervised access to the internet and the “unfettered” reach of social media.

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty is in studio with her weekly update, including an appeal regarding a recent fraud incident in the Pettigo area.

  • The Future of Keir Starmer: Labour Political Activist Richard Logue joins Greg to discuss the current standing and future trajectory of the UK Prime Minister amidst shifting political sands.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal students warned of rising rents under new legislation

10 February 2026
Eunans Shae and Ruairi
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College students want to see petition reach 10,000 signatures

10 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal students warned of rising rents under new legislation

10 February 2026
Eunans Shae and Ruairi
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College students want to see petition reach 10,000 signatures

10 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 10/02/2026

10 February 2026
quad
News

Gardaí urge parents to discuss risks of dangerous quad driving

10 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube