The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 10/02/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a wide range of issues hitting the heart of Donegal—from personal accounts of digital fraud and a critical campaign for local education to a stark warning for the county’s rental market.

The Morning Papers: We kick off the show with a comprehensive look at the front pages and the stories driving the national conversation today.

Facebook Marketplace Warning: Listener Sinead joins us to share her harrowing experience as a victim of a highly sophisticated scam. She outlines the red flags she missed so that other listeners can stay protected.

The Fight for St Eunan’s: 6th-year students Ruairi Bradley and Shea Deasly are in studio to represent the student body of St Eunan’s College. They discuss their campaign for inclusion in Government funding following the school’s recent omission from major investment plans.

Donegal Rent Crisis: Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin joins us to react to new government rental rules. He warns that these changes could see Donegal rents spiral by nearly €2,000 a year, further squeezing local families.

Digital Safety & Our Kids: Alex Cooney of CyberSafeKids breaks down the startling results of their latest survey, highlighting the risks associated with children’s unsupervised access to the internet and the “unfettered” reach of social media.

Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty is in studio with her weekly update, including an appeal regarding a recent fraud incident in the Pettigo area.