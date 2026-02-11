Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 11/02/2026

On the show today, we are covering the transport gaps leaving our rural towns in the dark and the latest update on the fight for Donegal’s cancer flights.

The Paper Review

We start by going through the morning’s newspapers, looking at the lead stories and the headlines affecting the Northwest today.

Rural Bus Services Under Pressure

People in Dunfanaghey and Carrigart etc are calling for action. We talk to listeners and bus operators who say the current timetables simply aren’t enough. They are looking for government support to extend services—is rural Donegal being left at a standstill?

The Cancer Flights: A Meeting Cancelled

There is major frustration today as a promised meeting between campaigners and Department officials has been scrapped. We get reaction from Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Deputy Pearse Doherty, and Mary Coyle of Donegal Flights and Services.

We also speak to Sharon, whose 11-year-old son relies on this service. She explains the devastating impact that losing these flights would have on his care and their family life.

Eoghan Quigg on Men’s Health

X Factor star Eoghan Quigg joins us in studio. In a candid conversation, he discusses his decision to have a vasectomy and why he’s chosen to speak out about the procedure and men’s health in general.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pyrite
News

Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

11 February 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach names Freddie Scappaticci as Stakeknife in Dáil

11 February 2026
garda gardai speeding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only one new roads policing officer appointed in Donegal in 2025

11 February 2026
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal–Dublin contract had to be signed to save route

11 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pyrite
News

Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

11 February 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach names Freddie Scappaticci as Stakeknife in Dáil

11 February 2026
garda gardai speeding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only one new roads policing officer appointed in Donegal in 2025

11 February 2026
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal–Dublin contract had to be signed to save route

11 February 2026
Rathmullan Houses 2
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for eight new social homes in Rathmullan

11 February 2026
donegal airport aerial view
News, Audio, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

Campaign to retain midday Donegal to Dublin flights ‘only starting’ – Coyle

11 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube