Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 283: Subterranean Software’s underground drone business has massive potential

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore looks at a Donegal company that looks set to play a major role in helping to solve underground issues that ultimately can affect millions of people.

Underneath our cities, towns and villages and reaching into rural areas too there is an enormous network of pipes, of water mains, of sewers, of drains.

And so when there is a problem, be it leaks, blockages of structural collapses, locating the exact spot is vital, but can be time consuming, costly, and difficult and there can be health and safety issues too. There can also be a lack of knowledge when it comes to the accurate mapping of what lies beneath the ground – some sewerage systems go back to Roman times.

The team at Subterranean Software

But huge strides have now been made by an Inishowen based company called Subterranean Software that specialises in software for drones operating in underground and constrained environments.

And recently it has named as a winner at this year’s Stelios Foundation North-South Business Cooperation Awards along with their partner, Good Friday Robotics.

Founded by Anthony Hutton and Aidan Gallagher and based at the ii (Inishowen Innovation) centre in Buncrana, Subterranean develops highly advanced and autonomous software systems that enable drones to navigate environments where GPS is absent, radio links are degraded and visibility is minimal.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 283: Subterranean Software’s underground drone business has massive potential

12 February 2026
police
News

Police probe early morning suspicious activity reports across Derry

12 February 2026
Martin Kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD clashes with Tanaiste over mental health services

12 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

12 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 283: Subterranean Software’s underground drone business has massive potential

12 February 2026
police
News

Police probe early morning suspicious activity reports across Derry

12 February 2026
Martin Kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD clashes with Tanaiste over mental health services

12 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

12 February 2026
Polestar (1)
News

Council applies for tax relief to regenerate Letterkenny town centre

12 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 12/02/2026

12 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube