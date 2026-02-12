Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 12/02/2026

This morning on The Greg Hughes Show, we dive into the heart of the issues affecting the Northwest, from groundbreaking transport proposals to deeply personal stories of resilience.

On Today’s Show:

  • The Paper Review: We kick things off with a comprehensive look at the local and national headlines shaping the day.

  • A New Era for Rail?: Steve Bradley, Chair of Into the West, joins us to unveil the “Metro Northwest” concept—an ambitious plan to transform regional connectivity.

  • Health & Awareness: Listener Patricia bravely shares her journey with bowel cancer, offering a vital reminder to us all on the importance of reacting to early warning signs.

  • The PSO Flight Crisis: The changes to the Donegal-Dublin air link are causing major concern. We speak to three listeners whose lives and livelihoods will be deeply impacted by the new schedule.

  • A Sporting Legend: Snooker icon and former World Champion Ken Doherty joins Greg for a chat about his storied career, the current state of the game and an upcoming visit to Letterkenny.

  • Business Matters: Chris Ashmore stops by with the latest business news and a preview of what’s coming up on this week’s Business Matters podcast.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 283: Subterranean Software’s underground drone business has massive potential

12 February 2026
police
News

Police probe early morning suspicious activity reports across Derry

12 February 2026
Martin Kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD clashes with Tanaiste over mental health services

12 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

12 February 2026
Advertisement

