The Score – 12/02/26

This week on The Score…

In our League of Ireland preview, we’re joined by former Finn Harps ‘keeper captain Gavin Cullen to look ahead to Finn Harps’ opener in the First Division against Athlone Town and Derry City’s Premier Division meeting with Dundalk.

Bonagee United have launched their plans for their involvement in the third tier of the League of Ireland  – we hear from Michael Funston, Niall Callaghan and Fran Gavin.

Plus, we’ll speak with Midwest Radio to get the feeling in Mayo ahead of their clash with Donegal in the National Football League this weekend…

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026
News, Top Stories

Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

12 February 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

12 February 2026
