The Greg Hughes Show Friday 13/02/26

On today’s show, Greg Hughes brings you a packed Friday agenda, from international controversies to the issues hitting the heart of Donegal.

The Friday Panel: Football, Policing, and Politics We are joined by our Friday Panel—Former Garda Sergeant Christie Galligan, Professor Pat O’Connor, and Cllr Denis McGee—to discuss the fallout from Ireland being drawn against Israel in the UEFA Nations League. We examine the immediate political and social reactions to the draw and the significant policing challenges surrounding these high-profile fixtures.

The Donegal-Dublin PSO: What Next? The panel examines the “what next” following the controversial changes to the Donegal–Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO). With the midday flight removed and the aircraft no longer based at Donegal Airport overnight, we discuss the regional impact on business, tourism, and essential medical travel.

County Reputation: Dog Fouling and Litter We address the growing frustration over the county’s cleanliness. Despite rising complaints, figures show zero dog fouling fines were issued in Donegal last year. We also look at reports of overflowing bottle banks and littering, asking if a lack of enforcement is damaging Donegal’s reputation.

Crisis at St Oran’s National School We speak to parents following the shock announcement that St Oran’s National School is set to lose 1.5 Special Needs Assistant (SNA) positions. We discuss the devastating impact this will have on vulnerable students and the heartbreak felt by the school community.

Call for Boycott: Cllr Jack Murray Cllr Jack Murray joins us to explain why he is calling for Ireland to pull out of its matches against Israel, arguing that the sporting fixtures cannot be separated from the ongoing international conflict.

Trending with Shannen Wilkins To wrap up, Shannen Wilkins takes a look at what’s hot on the TV this weekend and what is currently trending across the socials.