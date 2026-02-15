Donegal too strong for Mayo in Letterkenny – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney

Donegal have beaten Mayo 1-19 to 0-14 in the National Football League Division 1 at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Having led 0-11 to 0-05 at the break, Donegal had the aid of the breeze in the second-half and Conor O’Donnell’s goal on 45 minutes put the game beyond the visitors.

The result means Jim McGuinness’ side are now top of the Division 1 league table with six points after wins over Dublin, Kerry and Mayo.

Next up is a trip to the Athletics Grounds to face Armagh next Sunday.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time in Letterkenny for Highland Radio Sport…