Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

WRC: Strong showing from Armstrong & Byrne at Rally Sweden

Photo: Jon Armstrong Rally on Facebook

Jon Armstrong & Shane Byrne finished a very respectable 8th at the World Rally Championship in Sweden this weekend.

The Fermanagh-Donegal duo held 8th position since getting back on track after some early difficulty in their Ford Puma Rally 1 on Thursday evening.

On social media afterwards, Armstrong and Byrne said:

“All smiles leaving Sweden. Top M-Sport crew and P8 in WRC after a proper winter battle. A few big moments, plenty of fun, and a result we are proud of. Big thanks to the team, our sponsors, and everyone cheering us on. We could not do it without you”.

Welshman Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin won the rally in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1.

Takamoto Katsuta, who had Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston on the notes, finished in 2nd spot just 14.3 seconds off the winners.

Finnish driver Sami Pajari made up the rest of the top 3 a further 31.7 seconds back.

The top three were all GR Yaris Rally 1s.

Derry driver Joshua McErlain finished 9th overall in his Ford Puma, 1:59.9 behind MSport teammates Armstrong & Byrne in 8th.

The next round of the World Rally Championship takes the competitors to Africa to take on the Safari Rally Kenya in the middle of March.

Here’s the overall top 10 from Rally Sweden…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt road traffic collision

15 February 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following medical evacuation on Arranmore Island

15 February 2026
20260215_125918
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA urged to cut ties with Allianz during protest at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
1000058449
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal and Mayo supporters show support towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services petition

15 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt road traffic collision

15 February 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following medical evacuation on Arranmore Island

15 February 2026
20260215_125918
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA urged to cut ties with Allianz during protest at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
1000058449
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal and Mayo supporters show support towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services petition

15 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-15 122327
News, Top Stories

Protest calling for the GAA to drop Allianz taking place at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and servcies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services bring petition to O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube