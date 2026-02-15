WRC: Strong showing from Armstrong & Byrne at Rally Sweden

Jon Armstrong & Shane Byrne finished a very respectable 8th at the World Rally Championship in Sweden this weekend.

The Fermanagh-Donegal duo held 8th position since getting back on track after some early difficulty in their Ford Puma Rally 1 on Thursday evening.

On social media afterwards, Armstrong and Byrne said:

“All smiles leaving Sweden. Top M-Sport crew and P8 in WRC after a proper winter battle. A few big moments, plenty of fun, and a result we are proud of. Big thanks to the team, our sponsors, and everyone cheering us on. We could not do it without you”.

Welshman Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin won the rally in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1.

Takamoto Katsuta, who had Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston on the notes, finished in 2nd spot just 14.3 seconds off the winners.

Finnish driver Sami Pajari made up the rest of the top 3 a further 31.7 seconds back.

The top three were all GR Yaris Rally 1s.

Derry driver Joshua McErlain finished 9th overall in his Ford Puma, 1:59.9 behind MSport teammates Armstrong & Byrne in 8th.

The next round of the World Rally Championship takes the competitors to Africa to take on the Safari Rally Kenya in the middle of March.

Here’s the overall top 10 from Rally Sweden…