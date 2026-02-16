The Greg Hughes Show Monday 16/02/2026

It’s a packed Monday morning as we look back on a huge sporting weekend and tackle the issues hitting the headlines across Donegal.

The Morning Paper Review

We kick off the show by leafing through the morning papers.

The Loss of the Letterkenny Town Bus

Listener Pat McCarthy joins Greg for an emotional and candid discussion on the impact of losing the Letterkenny Town Bus service. Pat, who relies on the service for independence due to health challenges, explains why this isn’t just about a bus route—it’s about the isolation facing those who cannot drive and the vital “lifeline” the service provided to the community.

Review of Telemedicine Abortion

Senator Sarah O’Reilly calls for an urgent, independent review of telemedicine services in Ireland. Following a harrowing court case in Donegal where it was heard a woman was coerced into taking abortion medication, the Senator argues that remote consultations lack the necessary safeguards to protect vulnerable women from domestic abuse and pressure.

GAA: Donegal v Mayo & The DL Debate

After a dominant performance at O’Donnell Park, Brendan Devenney joins us to dissect Donegal’s 1-19 to 0-14 victory over Mayo. We analyze how Jim McGuinness has steered the side to the top of Division 1 and look ahead to tonight’s ‘DL Debate’, where the post-match post-mortem continues in full.

Short-Term Let Regulations: Clarity Needed

A public meeting is set for tomorrow regarding the new short-term letting regulations coming into force this May. We hear from frustrated callers who claim a total “lack of communication” from the government. With the Fáilte Ireland register looming, homeowners express fears over the future of rural tourism and the lack of clarity on planning requirements.

A Night with Neven: Fundraising for Downstrands

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire and Barrie Quinn from Portnoo Market Garden join Greg to preview a massive fundraising cookery demonstration at the Clanree Hotel next month. Following the incredible success of Barrie’s Christmas appeal, they discuss how the March 9th event will support the Downstrands Family Resource Centre.