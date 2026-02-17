Barrett, Toland & Patten in Ireland squad for European Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Carla Ward has selected a 23-player squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup European Qualifiers against France and the Netherlands and it includes three Donegal players.

Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland and Anna Patten have all been included for the games at the start of next month.

Megan Connolly, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and Leanne Kiernan are all back in contention having recovered from injury.

The squad is once again led by captain Katie McCabe and features experienced midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, who recently secured a move to Liverpool FC, and who will be crucial for the tough tests ahead in this campaign.

Ireland begin their campaign against France on March 3rd before facing the Netherlands four days later.

Ireland WNT Squad – France & the Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland).

Attackers: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest – loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current – loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).