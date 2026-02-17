Cash and jewellery stolen in Stranorlar break-ins

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries at Woodlawn, Stranorlar between 9am on Wednesday morning last and the 6.30m the following evening.

One of the properties was entered after the back door was forced open. A safe within the house was forced also but nothing was taken from it. A quantity of jewellery and cash

were stolen from a bedroom in the house.

The second property was entered after the rear patio door was smashed. A substantial amount of cash was stolen.

We appeal to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity, vehicles or people on foot in that area between those times to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

As part of the investigation, they’re also appealing to anyone who may have captured something of relevance on their dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell cameras in the areas of Woodlawn, the Lifford Road in Stranorlar or the Millbrae area to make it available.