Councillor says new cemetery in Derry must be served by public transport

A Derry based councillor says it’s vital that Translink introduce a bus service to the serve the new £5.2 million Mullenan Derry City Cemetery, which is set to open in the spring.

Councillor Patricia Logue says it’s also important that Bus Eireann are involved in those discussions, as she believes the new cemetery will be used by some families in Donegal.

Ms Logue says she’s been contacted by a number of people concerned about the lack of information regarding public transport to the new site.

She says the cross border element of this development must also be a factor in any discussions………..

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News

100% Redress Party launches survey to identify barriers to Defective Block Grant Scheme

17 February 2026
job spot template -cara house
News

Cara House Family Resource Centre launches community survey on adult supports

17 February 2026
seized
News, Top Stories

Car without NCT, tax or insurance seized in Burtonport

17 February 2026
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Cold snap on the way

17 February 2026
