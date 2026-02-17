Councillor says new cemetery in Derry must be served by public transport

A Derry based councillor says it’s vital that Translink introduce a bus service to the serve the new £5.2 million Mullenan Derry City Cemetery, which is set to open in the spring.

Councillor Patricia Logue says it’s also important that Bus Eireann are involved in those discussions, as she believes the new cemetery will be used by some families in Donegal.

Ms Logue says she’s been contacted by a number of people concerned about the lack of information regarding public transport to the new site.

She says the cross border element of this development must also be a factor in any discussions………..