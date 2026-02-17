Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
E-scooter stolen from outside Letterkenny University Hospital

An e-scooter has been stolen from the front of Letterkenny University Hospital.

The vehicle was a grey Segway-Ninebot and was taken at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

CCTV footage reveals a boy, estimated to be in his early teens, with brown hair and wearing a blue hoodie, taking the scooter from the bike stand near the front door and then riding it toward the front gate.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw him on the scooter in the area, or who captured him on their dash-cam footage, to get in touch with the Letterkenny station.

