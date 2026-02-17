Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate break-ins in Donegal Town

Two neighbouring properties have been broken into in Donegal Town.

It happened at Ardeskin Heights between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening last.

The kitchen window at the rear of one of the properties was forced open and entry was gained. A number of items were moved,  but nothing was stolen. The key of the rear door was broken
in the lock.

The neighbouring house was entered after a rear bathroom window was forced open. Again, items were disturbed within the house but nothing was stolen.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, vehicles or people in that area between those times, to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage from those times is being asked to make it available.

