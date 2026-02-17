Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Murray concerned at EU reclassification of Donegal’s economic status

Donegal and the border could lose out on funding for major projects as a result of an EU reclassification of the region’s economic status.

The EU has upgraded the status of the West and North West to ‘more developed’, meaning that the amount of EU funding for major projects now falls from 60% to between 40 and 50%.

The reclassification follows the release of new figures showing that GDP in the region has risen to 104% of the EU average.

However, Cllr Jack Murray, Chair of the Border Strategic Planning Area, says this figure hides a stark disparity within the region…………

