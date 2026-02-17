The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 17/02/2026

In today’s episode, we navigate a heavy news agenda for the North West—from the parking chaos in Letterkenny and the rising costs of hospitality to a global study on deadly scorpions and a sensitive discussion on support services following recent court convictions.

The Morning Papers: Greg takes a look at the front pages and main stories making the headlines today, Tuesday, February 17th.

The Cost of Doing Business: Tommy McBride of Quaywest Restaurant in Derry joins us to discuss the “perfect storm” hitting the hospitality sector. Between energy costs and the burden of rates, he explains why simply keeping the doors open is becoming an uphill battle.

Deadliest Scorpions: We dive into a fascinating but frightening new study from the University of Galway. Researchers have identified global “hotspots” for the world’s most venomous scorpions; we chat with the team behind the findings about where the highest risks are and why soil type matters.

“Enough is Enough” in Ballymacool: Residents in Letterkenny are fuming after Sunday’s Donegal v Mayo clash. Despite Garda warnings, many fans abandoned their cars on footpaths and driveways. We speak to the Ballymacool Residents Association about the gridlock and why they say the current match-day arrangements are failing the community.

Highland Online: Oisin Kelly joins Greg to discuss the latest updates to Highland Radio’s online streaming services. Whether you’re at home or abroad, Oisin shares the best ways to ensure a crystal-clear connection to your favorite shows.

Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty is in the studio for her weekly slot, bringing us the latest appeals, crime prevention advice, and updates from the Donegal Gardai.