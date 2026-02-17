Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tools and scrap metal taken in Buncrana break-in

A large quantity of tools and scrap metal has been stolen in a burglary at Umricam, Buncrana.

At some time between 6.30 on Friday evening last and  8 o’clock the following morning, a shed at a business premises was entered and a large quantity of tools and scrap metal were taken.

The items taken included 20 copper cylinders, 20 catalytic converters, a quantity of copper off-cuts and wire, 3kg – 4kg of brass, a Makita Impact drill, a Makita grinder and a Stihl
consaw.

Gardai are urging anyone with dash cam footage, or any information in relation to the stolen goods to come forward.

Any relevant information in relation to these stolen goods or in relation to the incident itself should be passed on to Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540. The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

