The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

Today on the show, we dive deep into the stories impacting the North West—from a multi-million euro boost for our crumbling roads to a brave and disturbing account of the daily realities inside a local massage business.

The Morning Papers: A full run-through of the headlines making waves in Donegal and beyond.

€69 Million for Donegal Roads: Brian Cannon, Director of Roads with Donegal County Council, joins Greg to react to the massive funding announcement. He explains where the money is going, which projects are being prioritized, and how this will tackle the county’s infrastructure challenges.

National No Smoking Day: We mark the day with a focus on quitting for good. Fionna Boyle from the HSE’s I Quit programme discusses the supports available, while Mo Kelly shares her inspiring journey of being 100 days smoke-free.

The SNA U-Turn: After a week of intense pressure, the government has paused planned cuts to Special Needs Assistants. Parent Janice returns to react to the news, and SNA Aine provides a boots-on-the-ground perspective on why the system is still under immense pressure.

The Fight for Donegal Cancer Flights: With a crucial meeting set for February 24th with the Minister for Transport, Mary Coyle (Donegal Cancer Flights and Services) gives us an update. The community is demanding a reversal of changes to the PSO flight schedule, which many call a “medical lifeline.”