Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

Today on the show, we dive deep into the stories impacting the North West—from a multi-million euro boost for our crumbling roads to a brave and disturbing account of the daily realities inside a local massage business.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • The Morning Papers: A full run-through of the headlines making waves in Donegal and beyond.

  • €69 Million for Donegal Roads: Brian Cannon, Director of Roads with Donegal County Council, joins Greg to react to the massive funding announcement. He explains where the money is going, which projects are being prioritized, and how this will tackle the county’s infrastructure challenges.

  • National No Smoking Day: We mark the day with a focus on quitting for good. Fionna Boyle from the HSE’s I Quit programme discusses the supports available, while Mo Kelly shares her inspiring journey of being 100 days smoke-free.

  • The SNA U-Turn: After a week of intense pressure, the government has paused planned cuts to Special Needs Assistants. Parent Janice returns to react to the news, and SNA Aine provides a boots-on-the-ground perspective on why the system is still under immense pressure.

  • The Fight for Donegal Cancer Flights: With a crucial meeting set for February 24th with the Minister for Transport, Mary Coyle (Donegal Cancer Flights and Services) gives us an update. The community is demanding a reversal of changes to the PSO flight schedule, which many call a “medical lifeline.”

  • A Shocking Reality at Smile Thai Massage: In a candid and troubling interview, Nam, owner of Smile Thai Massage, speaks out about the regular abuse she and her staff face. From “additional service” requests to inappropriate language and physical touching, Nam explains why she is no longer staying silent.

Top Stories

ukraine ireland flags
News

9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

18 February 2026
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar lying empty for over a year

18 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

18 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

53 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning in LUH – INMO

18 February 2026
