Business Matters, Ep 284: Lee Hunter and using AI in the shellfish sector – plus Enterprise Week

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore has been finding all about how a Donegal oyster producer who is using AI to monitor oyster health with support from Enterprise Ireland, ATU Donegal and Board Iascaigh Mhara.

Lee Hunter, a marine biologist and owner of Oisirí Oileán Cróine Teoranta in Dungloe Bay, has created the system, known as The Oyster Pitch, which analyses the sound oysters make when they are handled to distinguish live shellfish from dead stock with a high degree of accuracy.

His innovation has considerable potential in the shellfish sector.

Also in the programme, Chris has been hearing about Enterprise Week which runs from Monday, March 3rd to Friday, March 7th, and once again there is a packed programme full of events. He has been speaking with Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, Cllr. Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal Co. Council, and John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal Co. Council.

